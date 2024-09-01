Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce September 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of September.

Wednesday, September 4th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00 noon, with guest speakers from TN Achieves at Ajax Distributing Company, Inc., 330 Warfield Boulevard. Lunch will be provided. CYP Is a platform for young professionals to build relationship, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Join us on September 19th from 10:00am – 11:00am for a virtual HR Legislative Update Webinar, hosted by the Chamber in collaboration with Dominion Payroll and Legends Bank. Josh Ard, Director of Business Development at BOOST HR & DP Assist, will offer valuable insights and practical advice on navigating the latest HR legislative changes. Please visit the Chamber website for the link to register or for more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Old Glory Distilling Company, 451 Alfred Thun Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Save the Date for A Cup of Joe with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts at 7:30am on October 8th at Miss Lucille’s Café and Coffee, 2231 Madison Street, Suite L. Join us for an informal platform for members to discuss topics affecting the business community. No registration is required. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on Monday, September 2nd in observance of Labor Day