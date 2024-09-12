74.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Warns of Rising Vehicle Thefts, Urge Public to "Park...
News

Clarksville Police Department Warns of Rising Vehicle Thefts, Urge Public to “Park Smart”

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police recover vehicle stolen by two teens after a joyride.
Clarksville Police recover vehicle stolen by two teens after a joyride.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to make the public aware of the ongoing issue regarding the recent theft of motor vehicles. 

Since January 1st, 2024, through September 6th, 2024, CPD has responded to 263 reported stolen vehicle calls. 

The data has shown the following trends:  

  • 15- were unfounded (vehicle was not stolen)

  • 9 – Joyriding

  • 27- were unlocked or left running

  • 36- were attempted thefts

    • 32 of the attempted thefts were a KIA or Hyundai vehicle 

Social media has played a significant role in increasing the number of individuals attempting to steal KIA or Hyundai vehicles.  Additionally, news agencies nationwide have reported an increase in the theft of Infiniti vehicles, particularly in cities like Baltimore, Memphis, St. Louis, and Chicago.

These vehicles are being targeted due to the high value of their parts and their performance.  On August 25th, two Infiniti vehicles were stolen from a North Clarksville subdivision and recovered in Nashville on August 28th, 2024. 

CPD actively investigates these thefts, and several incidents, including attempted vehicle thefts, have been captured on video surveillance. In some instances, suspects have been armed with firearms. CPD urges citizens not to confront these individuals and to call 911 immediately if they witness suspicious activity.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to “Park Smart.” 

Park Smart

  1. Lock your vehicle.

  2. Secure your valuables (including firearms).

  3. Take your keys/key fob with you.

  4. Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

To help deter theft, CPD recommends using anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, blocking vehicles in with another car, or parking in a garage.  The safety of our community is our top priority.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Addresses Low Pressure on Misty Way
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 12th – 16th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online