Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 12th – 16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend brings a mix of rain and thunderstorms, with occasional breaks of sunshine. Expect cooler-than-usual temperatures, gusty winds, and persistent rain chances from Thursday through Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the sky and be prepared for potential downpours.

Thursday will see cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day, becoming more frequent in the afternoon and early evening. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, with thunderstorms likely after 5:00pm. High temperatures will reach nearly 79°F, with gusty east winds up to 25 mph. Expect new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, although thunderstorms may bring heavier rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight, with a low around 62°F and a 90% chance of rain.

The wet conditions persist into Friday, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at 78°F, and gusts up to 25 mph will continue.

Showers are likely to taper off after midnight Friday night, but the area will remain cloudy with a low of 65°F.

The rain continues on Saturday, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will keep the high temperature at a cooler 76°F.

By Saturday night, rain chances decrease to 40%, with temperatures dropping to 64°F.

Sunday offers a bit of a reprieve from the downpours, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely, especially in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation decreases to 50%, and highs will hover near 78°F.

Rain chances further drop to 30% Sunday night, with a low of 62°F.

After a soggy and cooler weekend, conditions begin to improve on Monday, with warmer temperatures and decreasing rain chances.

There is a slight chance of showers Monday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61.