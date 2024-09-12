Austin Peay State University Announces Fall Speakers for Legends of Business Series

Events are scheduled on October 8th and November 5th from 9:30am-11:00am in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall and are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can expect unique insights into the speakers’ diverse experiences and successes.
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished business leaders on our campus,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “Their diverse experiences and remarkable success stories will not only inspire our students but foster meaningful dialogues about leadership, innovation, and the future of business. This series exemplifies our commitment to bridging classroom learning with real-world insights, providing an invaluable opportunity for our entire APSU community.”
Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones (October 8th)
Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones is the dynamic CEO and founder of MOJO Marketing + PR. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, this full-service agency has quickly become a powerhouse in the industry, boasting an impressive client roster that includes tech giant Google Fiber, retail behemoth Dollar General, and the National Museum of African American Music. Holmes-Jones’s innovative approach and business acumen recently earned her the prestigious 2024 Nashpreneur of the Year award from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.
Her journey from startup founder to award-winning CEO exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and success that the Legends of Business series aims to showcase.
John Mikos (November 5th)
John Mikos is the president and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, the nation’s seventh-largest association in terms of total membership. He is responsible for the overall success of the region’s 13 Family Wellness Centers, a 328-acre day and resident camp, 83 before and after-school care sites, and a range of community-based outreach programs.
