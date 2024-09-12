78.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Announces Fall Speakers for Legends of Business Series
Education

Austin Peay State University Announces Fall Speakers for Legends of Business Series

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s Legends of Business speaker series, hosted in partnership with Legends Bank, is entering its fifth year of inspiring and educating the community. (Madison Casey, APSU)
Austin Peay State University’s Legends of Business speaker series, hosted in partnership with Legends Bank, is entering its fifth year of inspiring and educating the community. (Madison Casey, APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNThe Legends of Business speaker series is returning to Austin Peay State University (APSU) this fall, featuring Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones, CEO and founder of MOJO Marketing + PR, and John Mikos, president and CEO of YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

Events are scheduled on October 8th and November 5th from 9:30am-11:00am  in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall and are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can expect unique insights into the speakers’ diverse experiences and successes.

“We are thrilled to host these distinguished business leaders on our campus,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “Their diverse experiences and remarkable success stories will not only inspire our students but foster meaningful dialogues about leadership, innovation, and the future of business. This series exemplifies our commitment to bridging classroom learning with real-world insights, providing an invaluable opportunity for our entire APSU community.”

Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones (October 8th)

Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones is the dynamic CEO and founder of MOJO Marketing + PR. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, this full-service agency has quickly become a powerhouse in the industry, boasting an impressive client roster that includes tech giant Google Fiber, retail behemoth Dollar General, and the National Museum of African American Music. Holmes-Jones’s innovative approach and business acumen recently earned her the prestigious 2024 Nashpreneur of the Year award from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

Her journey from startup founder to award-winning CEO exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and success that the Legends of Business series aims to showcase.

John Mikos (November 5th)

John Mikos is the president and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, the nation’s seventh-largest association in terms of total membership. He is responsible for the overall success of the region’s 13 Family Wellness Centers, a 328-acre day and resident camp, 83 before and after-school care sites, and a range of community-based outreach programs.  

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 12th – 16th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online