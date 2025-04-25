APSU Appoints Kristie Winters as New Police Chief

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has named Kristie Winters chief of police, effective May 1st, 2025, following a nationwide search by D. Stafford & Associates. Winters, an Army veteran and 17-year APSU Police Department member, earned strong campus support.

Winters started her career at Austin Peay as a patrol officer and held leadership positions, including assistant chief and interim chief. She has been recognized for integrity, commitment to public safety, and dedication to fostering a positive campus environment.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to serve as the chief of police for Austin Peay State University, a place I have called home for 17 years,” Winters said. “From my first day on campus, I’ve been among dedicated professionals and a community that stands for service, integrity and improvement. I’m proud to step fully into this role with a deep respect for those who came before me.”

Addressing students, Winters said, “Your safety, your voice, and your future matter deeply. As chief of police, my mission is to ensure you feel supported, respected and empowered every step of your journey at Austin Peay. This campus belongs to all of us, and I’m committed to making sure you have the resources and support you need to succeed and feel safe every day.”

APSU Vice President for Finance and Administration Shahrooz Roohparvar praised the appointment.

“After a nationwide search, I am very pleased that our student-focused committee and the campus community overwhelmingly supported Kristie Winters for the position of chief of police at APSU,” he said. “This position is crucial to ensuring campus safety and awareness. I am confident that Chief Winters will be an excellent leader for our highly regarded university police department.”

Winters is the first woman to lead the department in university history. She is a U.S. Army veteran who served overseas before joining Austin Peay. Winters holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and homeland security from APSU and has received multiple awards, including the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award and the Life Saving Award.