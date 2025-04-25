Clarksville Academy Expands Access Through Participation in Tennessee Scholarship Initiative

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy is proud to announce its participation in the newly launched Tennessee Education Freedom Plan, a state initiative designed to provide families with greater access to high-quality educational options through Education Freedom Scholarships.

The Tennessee Education Freedom Plan, championed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, aims to empower parents and guardians by giving them the flexibility to choose the best learning environment for their children. Through this program, eligible families will receive financial assistance to cover tuition and other educational expenses at approved private schools, including Clarksville Academy.

As a participating institution, Clarksville Academy is excited to welcome students who will benefit from this increased access to personalized, rigorous, and student-centered education. With a longstanding commitment to academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, Clarksville Academy provides a nurturing environment where students are empowered to grow into confident and capable leaders.

“Clarksville Academy is honored to be part of a program that aligns with our mission to inspire and challenge students while supporting families in finding the best educational fit,” said Jennifer Hinote, Head of School at Clarksville Academy. “The Education Freedom Scholarships help remove financial barriers and allow more students to thrive in an environment where their individual potential is recognized and cultivated.”

Clarksville Academy encourages families interested in learning more about the Tennessee Freedom Plan and eligibility requirements to visit clarksvilleacademy.com, check out Tennessee’s website at www.tn.gov/education/efs.html

Join CA’s Open House on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, or contact the school directly.