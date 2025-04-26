Austin Peay State University Opens Registration for 2025 CoSTEM Summer Camps

has opened registration for its lineup of 2025 summer camps, offering young learners unique opportunities in space exploration, data science, robotics, and coding.

For more information on each camp or to register, please visit the College of STEM’s 2025 Summer Camps landing page HERE.

Space Explorers Camp: Journey to the Stars

The APSU Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will host its popular Space Explorers Camp from June 23rd-27th. Designed for children ages 10-14, this full-day camp includes telescope building, crater creation, and water bottle rocket launches. Highlights include an evening at the APSU Observatory using professional telescopes and handling real meteorites.

The cost is $300.00, which includes all supplies, snacks, and lunches.

Pioneering Data Science Camp

New for 2025, the Austin Peay State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics is introducing its first-ever Data Science Camp from June 2nd-6th. This afternoon program teaches rising fourth through eighth-graders the fundamentals of data collection, analysis, and presentation through engaging activities like Skittles color analysis and movie rating studies.

The camp costs an affordable $59.00 and runs from 1:30pm-4:30pm each day.

Free Robotics Camp

The APSU GIS Center and the Department of Engineering Technology are offering a free robotics camp from June 2nd-5th, where students will build, program, and race robotic cars. Morning sessions run from 9:00am to noon, teaching valuable skills in electronics, coding, and project management.

Space is limited to just 10 students, so interested families should sign up early to secure a spot.

Comprehensive Coding Programs

The Austin Peay State University Department of Computer Science and Information Technology is presenting 17 different coding camps throughout the summer. Programs cater to students from third grade through college freshmen, featuring popular platforms like Minecraft, Roblox, and 3D game development.

Half-day sessions are priced at $139.00-$149.00.

