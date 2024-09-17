Dotsonville Community Center holds Meet the Candidates

Clarksville, TN – Dotsonville Community Center recently hosted its annual Meet the Candidates event, a chance for candidates from all parties to step up and share their platforms with constituents in the community on the edge of Clarksville in Montgomery County.

Excessive heat and the fact that other similar events were scheduled on the same day may have affected this year’s attendance. Those who were there had a chance to talk to the candidates about the issues that concern them most.

Everyone enjoyed BBQ chicken and pork, with lots of great sides, desserts and political talk to quench the appetite.

Photo Gallery