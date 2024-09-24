83.1 F
Fort Campbell Falcons Command the Field, Win 50th Army Bowl 50-12

Fort Campbell High School FalconsFort Campbell, KY – The 50th Army Bowl took place on September 20th, 2024, between the Fort Knox Eagles and Fort Campbell Falcons. The Falcons dominated the milestone game, winning 50-12.

Despite winning the coin toss and electing to receive, the Eagles’ momentum was immediately stunted by a fumble on the opening play. This set the tone for the Eagles’ performance, as penalties, interceptions, and turnovers plagued them throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons scored immediately and often.

The Eagles finally managed to score with a rushing touchdown but failed to convert the extra point. By halftime, the Falcons led 28-6.

During the break, both teams made adjustments. The Falcons stuck to their successful game plan, while the Eagles struggled to counter the Falcons’ relentless defense. The Eagles did find some hope with a third-quarter touchdown, but the Falcons quickly extinguished any chance of a comeback.

The rest of the second half mirrored the first with the Falcons flying high.

After the game, both teams gathered at midfield, where Fort Campbell High School Principal Dr. Andrea Marr reminded them of the significance of the event, highlighting that they were among the few students privileged to participate, as both schools are the only high schools in the DoDEA system.

