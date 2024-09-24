APSU Softball adds Gabi Apiag, Averie Smith, Vanessa Miller to Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill strengthened her support staff with the additions of Player Development Coach and softball alumna Gabi Apiag, Director of Softball Operations Averie Smith, and graduate assistant Vanessa Miller.

A two-year starter in the Governors’ infield, Apiag played and started 103 games during her Austin Peay, recording 69 hits and sporting a .928 fielding percentage.

Prior to arriving in Clarksville, Apiag started all 57 games during her junior season at Volunteer State before appearing in 14 games at Alabama-Birmingham during the 2020-21 seasons.

A Columbus, Georgia native, Apiag earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Austin Peay in May 2023, before then earning a master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in coaching from APSU in May 2024.

After serving as a manager for Governors’ softball last season, Smith remains on staff and takes over as the Director of Operations.

A 2024 APSU graduate, Smith is no stranger to college athletics, as she served as a manager for the Govs’ women’s basketball team during the 2022-23 season, and was a manager for the Murray State women’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season.

Smith graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance in August.

Miller joins Stanfill’s staff after making 130 starts across 167 appearances at Louisville, 2021-24.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native finished her collegiate career with a career-high 11 home runs and 39 RBI.

Throughout her Cardinals’ career, Miller tallied 94 hits, 67 RBI, and a .264 batting average, while also posting a .947 fielding percentage in right field.

Austin Peay State University opens its 2024 fall schedule with an October 6th, 12:00pm game against John A. Logan on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville.

