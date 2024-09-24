Jamie Dean Peltz Secures NFIB Tennessee PAC Endorsement in State House District 67 Campaign

Nashville, TN – The NFIB Tennessee PAC, the political action committee of the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has endorsed Jamie Dean Peltz in the Tennessee State House District 67 race. The NFIB Tennessee PAC is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

“Our members back candidates who demonstrate they will support small business consistently, and Jamie Dean Peltz has shown us that she understands the ongoing challenges small businesses are facing,” said Jim Brown, the National Federation of Independent Business’ state director for Tennessee. “Jamie Dean Peltz is committed to creating and maintaining a positive environment for small businesses in the district and across Tennessee.”

“I am proud to have earned the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Tennessee PAC. As your next State Representative, I will champion the policies that help our local businesses thrive and create good paying jobs across District 67. With NFIB’s support, I will fight for fewer burdensome regulations and a more business-friendly environment. Together, we will ensure a stronger economy, improved infrastructure, and a more prosperous future for our community.” – Jamie Dean Peltz

The NFIB Tennessee PAC endorsement is critical to candidates’ campaigns. Small business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to go to the polls. NFIB Tennessee PAC’s political support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on small business issues.

