Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans road closure on Terminal Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for water service line maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water service line maintenance work on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, at 8:00pm on Terminal Road.

The road will be closed from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to address 129 Terminal Road.

On Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the intersection of Terminal Road, the two outside southbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the inside southbound lane. The northbound turning lane to go onto Terminal Road will also be closed.

Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to workers and their equipment, and follow detour signs.

The water service line maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, and the road will be reopened by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, September 26th.

