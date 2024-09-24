Austin Peay State University to Participate in U.S. Embassy’s Prestigious Balkan Security Event

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS) further solidified its position as a key academic partner in international security through a recent meeting with leadership from the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) in Belgrade, Serbia.







During the meeting, Lt. Col. Daniel J. O’Connor, chief of ODC-Belgrade, and Maj. Marshal B. Carpenter, deputy chief of ODC-Belgrade, also received a GovsHead Plaque and a signed letter of appreciation from Austin Peay, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing the ongoing collaboration between the university and ODC.

This partnership, initiated in 2023, has paved the way for several cooperative ventures aimed at advancing U.S.-Serbian security relations. INSMS, led by Director Dr. Rich Mifsud and Assistant Professor Dr. Rudy B. Baker, has worked closely with ODC to enhance military education, assistance, and collaborative research, aligning with U.S. European Command’s (EUCOM) broader security objectives in Serbia and the Balkans as a whole.

ODC-Belgrade’s Role in Key APSU INSMS Milestones

February 2024 : The formalization of APSU’s partnership with the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade was a landmark event, made possible with the support of ODC-Belgrade. The U.S. Embassy and ODC played an instrumental role in facilitating this historic partnership, marking the first formal collaboration between an American university and IIPE. The U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, John Ginkel, and several ODC representatives, including attended the signing ceremony, underscoring their commitment to fostering U.S.-Serbian academic and defense cooperation?.

March 2024: During "APSU Week" at IIPE's Winter School, ODC-Belgrade was again a key partner. on the U.S. government's State Partnership Program, which highlighted the importance of military partnerships in global security. ODC's engagement during this event helped establish the first sustained U.S. involvement with IIPE in over two decades?. The presence of ODC representatives, including Carpenter, was vital in showcasing U.S. support for APSU's academic initiatives in Serbia.

Through its direct involvement with APSU in these milestones, ODC-Belgrade has proven to be a crucial partner in promoting U.S.-Serbian defense relations, further solidifying its commitment to fostering collaboration between APSU, IIPE, and the wider Serbian defense establishment.

Looking Ahead

The invitation to the Balkan Security Review exemplifies APSU’s ongoing efforts to enhance international academic and security cooperation. With the continued partnership of ODC-Belgrade, APSU is poised to contribute significantly to global security discussions through academic excellence and strategic collaboration.

About INSMS

APSU’s Institute of National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) is the premier institute of its kind in the southeastern United States, specializing in education and research on national security and military studies.

Established with significant support from the state legislature, INSMS is dedicated to bolstering Tennessee’s leading role in military collaboration and education. The institute actively supports faculty research on various topics related to national security and military studies.

For more information on INSMS and its initiatives, please visit www.apsu.edu/insms/.