Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that 17-year-old Neveah Mann, who was reported as a runaway earlier this week, has been located and is safe. Authorities expressed their gratitude for the public’s assistance in helping find Neveah.

On September 18th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department sought the public’s help in locating Neveah Mann, a 17-year-old who was last seen at approximately 7:30am at her residence in the 300 block of Jack Miller Boulevard.