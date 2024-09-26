Austin Peay State University’s 3+3 Law Initiative Boosts Career Opportunities for Future Attorneys

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) growing 3+3 Law Program is offering prospective law school students a unique opportunity to accelerate their legal careers.

Since 2020, the program has allowed participants to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in just six years, shaving off a full year from the traditional path.

“The 3+3 Law Program provides real value by creating a pathway for students to become attorneys a year earlier than most other schools can,” said Dr. John Phillips, the program’s supervisor and chair of the APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management. “That adds a year of income to their lifetime earnings and saves them a year of tuition in the process.”

For Tennessee residents, this translates to an average lifetime income boost of $122,000 compared to the conventional seven-year path. This figure accounts for an extra year of earnings as an attorney in the state, plus savings on a year of Austin Peay tuition and books.

The program, which saw 11 new commitments at the start of Fall 2024, is designed for history, political science, and public management majors. Students are encouraged to join in their freshman year to fully leverage this opportunity. Under the guidance of an advisor, participants work to meet degree requirements, prepare for the LSAT, and complete law school applications by the end of their junior year.

APSU has forged agreements with the University of Memphis’s Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, and Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law. Students accepted into one of these institutions who successfully complete their first year (30 credits) will receive their bachelor’s degree from APSU “in passing” before continuing their legal studies.

“When looking at colleges, finding a school that would set me up for law school was super important to me,” said Alexandria Tetterton, a current participant. “The 3+3 Law Program was the determining factor in deciding where I would spend the next three to four years of my life.”

To support students on this accelerated track, APSU offers specialized advising for those who sign a commitment letter to the program. Additionally, the pre-law minor is designed to complement the 3+3 Law Program, preparing students for the rigors of law school.

Prospective students interested in fast-tracking their legal careers are encouraged to explore this unique opportunity at APSU. With regular visits from partner law school admissions representatives and dedicated support from the program advisor, the 3+3 Law Program continues to pave the way for the next generation of legal professionals.

For more information, visit the 3+3 Law Program website.