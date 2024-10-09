Clarksville Honey Baked Ham to offer Free Sandwiches for a Year to First 50 Guests at Grand Opening

Clarksville, TN – The Honey Baked Ham Company today announced it will host the grand opening of its Clarksville location at 2720 Madison Street on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am. – The Honey Baked Ham Company today announced it will host the grand opening of its Clarksville location at 2720 Madison Street on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am.

The store is rewarding the first 50 guests in line with Free HoneyBaked Sandwiches for a year.*

Throughout the celebration from 11:00am to 1:00pm, the store will also raffle off a free Honey Baked Ham or Turkey for one lucky guest every 30 minutes.**

Additionally, the community is invited to enjoy 20% off their purchase for the entire day, product sampling and spin the HoneyBaked prize wheel to win branded merchandise.

At 12:00pm, Clarksville HoneyBaked franchisee Ken Taylor will be joined by the community for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening. Following the ribbon cutting, Taylor will present CAST & Crowns Performing Arts Center with a $500.00 donation. CAST & Crowns provides a unique and highly personalized method of learning, creating an environment to nurture, educate and encourage creative individuals to achieve the highest level of success.

The new Clarksville location is open for business Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm, and closed on Sundays.

For decades the HoneyBaked brand has focused on providing its customers with delicious, premium products to enjoy all year long. All while developing a distinctive customer experience and emphasizing innovation to evolve its menu and create more convenient ways to access its product portfolio.

*HoneyBaked Sandwiches for a year comes in the form of a coupon booklet featuring 12 free sandwich coupons. Valid only at HoneyBaked Ham of Clarksville located at 2720 Madison St., Ste C and D, Clarksville, TN 37043. Limit to one winner per household. Not valid online. This coupon may not be combined with other offers nor applied to the purchase of any item other than the item that is specified on the coupon. Limit one per customer per visit. While supplies last. No cash value.

**Limit one entry per celebrant. Raffle winners will be announced every 30 minutes during the following times: 11:00am, 11:30am, 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 1:00pm.

Schedule

Saturday, October 12th | 11:00am – 1:00pm.

11:00am – Free HoneyBaked Sandwiches for a year giveaway to first 50 guests

12:00pm – Ribbon cutting ceremony

Every 30 minutes – Raffle winner selected for a free Honey Baked Ham or Turkey

HoneyBaked Clarksville is located at 2720 Madison Street, Ste C, and D, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company

For 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life’s special moments. HoneyBaked’s origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan.

Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you’re dining in store, picking up or ordering online.

For more information, visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.