Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Murfreesboro for ITA Ohio Valley Regional Tournament

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis set Compete in ITA Ohio Valley Regional. (Carmille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads down I-24 for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

Denise Torrealba will be competing in the main draw singles. Sophia Baranov, Asia Fontana, Pauline Bruns, and Luca Bohlen will be competing in the qualifying draw. For doubles matches, Torreabla and Baranov, Bohlen and Fontana, and Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng are set to compete in the main draw. 

The APSU Govs most recently competed in the UCA Fall Invitational hosted by Central Arkansas. Over the two-day tournament, the Governors earned 17 singles and nine doubles victories. Bohlen went undefeated over the weekend, with three singles wins. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After their stay in Murfreesboro, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to the International Tennis Federation’s W35 Tournament, October 21st-27th, in Hilton Head, SC. 

Clarksville Honey Baked Ham to offer Free Sandwiches for a Year to First 50 Guests at Grand Opening
APSU Men's Tennis to take part in ITA Ohio Valley Regional
