74.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Tennis to take part in ITA Ohio Valley Regional
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis to take part in ITA Ohio Valley Regional

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Heads to Indiana for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Heads to Indiana for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

Sota Minami, Giovanni Becchis, Aeneas Schuab, and Tom Bolton will be competing in singles and doubles matches. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet are competing in doubles matches. 

The APSU Govs most recently hosted the Brian Coons Fall Invitational at the Governors Tennis Courts, where they earned 17 singles and 12 doubles wins over the two day tournament.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to the Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Murfreesboro for ITA Ohio Valley Regional Tournament
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information