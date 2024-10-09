APSU Men’s Tennis to take part in ITA Ohio Valley Regional

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Sota Minami, Giovanni Becchis, Aeneas Schuab, and Tom Bolton will be competing in singles and doubles matches. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet are competing in doubles matches.

The APSU Govs most recently hosted the Brian Coons Fall Invitational at the Governors Tennis Courts, where they earned 17 singles and 12 doubles wins over the two day tournament.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to the Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.