Manifest Magic’s 2024 Best in Black Award Gala to Spotlight Community and Culture

Clarksville, TN – The Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated “Best in Black Award Gala,” taking place on Saturday, October 19th, 2024.

Doors will open at 5:00pm, and the gala will commence promptly at 6:00pm and conclude at 9:00pm. This year’s theme, “The Coming to America Experience,” promises an evening of culture, celebration, and community impact.

The gala aims to raise funds for our vital mental health and community bridging initiatives, supporting the well-being of Black women and our community. Attendees will enjoy a night filled with inspiring stories and performances, while honoring outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions in civic, social, economic, and health and wellness sectors for women and the Black community.

Join us as we celebrate the achievements of exceptional community leaders and advocates who have positively impacted the lives of many. Together, we can uplift and empower our community, ensuring that mental health resources are accessible to those who need it most.

Tickets for the gala are available for purchase on our website www.ManifestMagicBGC.org/BIB

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative evening that highlights the resilience and brilliance of our ethnic culture!

The Best in Black Gala will be held at The Emerald, 2631 41A Bypass, Clarksville, TN.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and silent auction donations, please contact bib@manifestmagicbgc.org

About Manifest Magic