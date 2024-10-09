Clarksville Gas Prices remain the lowest in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 4th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across Tennessee moved slightly lower over last week, falling three cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.73, which is 11 cents less expensive than one month ago and 53 cents less than one year ago.

“The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are the likely cause of the increases we saw in crude oil prices over last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These higher oil prices could contribute to an uptick in pump prices over this week.”

National Gas Prices

Despite literal and figurative storm clouds here and abroad, the national average for a gallon of gas still fell by four cents from last week to $3.17. The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene did little to impact gasoline supply, but it crushed demand in affected areas by destroying infrastructure and causing power outages.

Overseas, the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel are fueling fears that a war could disrupt oil shipments through the Straits of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for maritime traffic. This has led to oil prices creeping higher.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand plummeted from 9.20 million b/d last week to 8.52. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 220.1 million barrels to 221.2, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels daily. Tepid gasoline demand and low oil costs will likely keep pump prices sliding.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.17, 11 cents less than a month ago and 55 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose by 27 cents to settle at $70.10 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 416.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.79), Jackson ($2.78), Nashville ($2.76)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.736 $2.728 $2.761 $2.844 $3.266 Chattanooga $2.643 $2.640 $2.711 $2.744 $3.175 Knoxville $2.743 $2.743 $2.756 $2.892 $3.228 Memphis $2.792 $2.782 $2.784 $2.910 $3.322 Nashville $2.761 $2.743 $2.809 $2.829 $3.310 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

