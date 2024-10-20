APSU Soccer Clinches 2-0 Shutout Over West Georgia in ASUN Play

Carrollton, GA – Alec Baumgardt tallied a goal and an assist and Aniyah Mack also found the back of the net in Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer’s 2-0 shutout win against West Georgia in Atlantic Sun Conference play, Sunday, at University Field.

After a pair of early attempts by West Georgia (2-14, 1-9 ASUN), Austin Peay (7-5-5, 5-2-3 ASUN) fired six-straight shots, with the final coming on a breakaway score by Mac in the 28th minute. Baumgardt found the sophomore forward who racing past the Wolves’ defenders, as Mack slid the ball to the left of a diving UWG goalkeeper.

The Governors then extended their advantage on the match’s following shot, with Ellie Dreas dishing the ball to Baumgardt, who netted her sixth score of the season.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held West Georgia to just its two shots – which it tallied in the opening 10 minutes – throughout the remainder of the first half, as the APSU Govs led in attempts, 8-2 in the opening period.

The two sides combined for just four shots in a defensively-led final 45 minutes, with APSU goalkeeper Katie Bahn making her afternoon’s lone save in the 66th minute.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University improved to 1-0 all-time against ASUN newcomer, West Georgia.

Alec Baumgardt is the first Gov to net a goal and tally an assist in the same game since Anna McPhie accomplished such against UT Martin on August 31st, 2022.

Baumgardt’s six goals this season are tied for the 19th most in program history.

With her goal, Baumgardt moved into a two-way tie for sixth all-time in goals with 16, tying her with McKenzie Dixon (2015-18). Baumgardt also moved into a two-way tie with Dixon for seventh all-time in points with 39.

Aniyah Mack netted her third goal of the season and eighth of her career, tying her with Morgan Drawdy (2017-20) and Jennifer Smith (2015-18) for 18th all-time.

Both Baumgardt and Lindsey McMahon played in 73rd career games, moving them to 12th all-time.

McMahon’s start – the 72nd of her career – is tied with Renee Shemaan (2016-19), Natalia Ariza (2010-13), and Adonia Bivins (2003-06) for sixth all-time.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for the regular-season finale where they’ll host Lipscomb in a Friday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.