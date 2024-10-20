74.6 F
Hopkinsville Community College to Host Annual Fall Fest on October 24th

Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its annual Community Fall Fest on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

The campus will be open to the public for trick-or-treating along with a full schedule of free activities: HCC trick-or-treat bags provided to children, games and activities, a photo booth, Community partner booths, Music DJ, and much more.

HCC encourages participants to wear costumes but leave any toy weapons at home to help promote safety.

The event will be held outdoors. Rain date is Friday, October 25th. Follow HCC’s Facebook page for event updates.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

