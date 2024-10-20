APSU Women’s Golf Heads to Hawaii for Rainbow Wahine Invitational Finale

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team makes the trip to the Aloha State when it competes at Hawai’i’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Monday – Wednesday, at Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii.

In their final event of the fall, Austin Peay State University is joined by Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Kansas State, Nevada, North Dakota State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Sacramento State, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, Utah Tech, and Wyoming in the 15-team field.

All seven Governors will compete in the 92-player field at the par-72, 6,231-yard course on the island of O?ahu.

Maggie Glass leads the Governors off the first tee in Hawai’i with a 76.45 stroke average this season. Glass has carded nine counting scores in 11 rounds played and has two rounds at even or under par this season.

After firing a career-low 72 in the final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, Abby Hirtzel is next in line for the APSU Govs. Hirtzel has a 78.18 scoring average this season and has posted eight counting scores in 11 rounds played.

Next up is Erica Scutt, who leads APSU with a 74.09 scoring average and a counting score in all 11 rounds played. Scutt has also posted a team-best four rounds at even or under par this season.

Kaley Campbell is next on the tee for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has a 79.00 scoring average this season and has carded six counting scores in 11 rounds played.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors is Jillian Breedlove, who ranks second on the team with a 75.00 scoring average. Breedlove has posted a counting score in all eight rounds she has played this season and has shot one score at even or under par.

Autumn Spencer and Abby Jimenez also will compete as individuals at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. Spencer has an 81.00 scoring average this season, with one round at even or under par. In addition, Jimenez has an 82.67 scoring average through the first three rounds of her freshman season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Gonzaga and North Dakota State for the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational which begins with a Monday 2:00pm C) shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

After wrapping up the fall schedule, the Ausitn Peay State University women’s golf team is off until the spring season begins at North Florida’s Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, March 3rd-4th, at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.