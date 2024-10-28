Clarksville’s Customs House Museum November 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in November at the Museum include Women in the Military, Lisa Gleim: KEEPERS OF THE ANIMALS, American Moments: The Art of Don Olea, Jill Mayo: Art Houses, Alison Fullerton: FLY GIRLS, Storytime & Craft: Fall for Allz, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Art & More.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Women in the Military

Through January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery B

This exhibit shares stories, photos, and artifacts from the Museum’s collection.

Lisa Gleim: KEEPERS OF THE ANIMALS

Through January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Winner of the American Watercolor Association Exhibition Peoples’ Choice Award held at the Customs House Museum in 2021, Lisa is a Georgia artist working in oil and pastel. The theme of this exhibition relates to Native American lore.

American Moments: The Art of Don Olea

Through January 26th | Jostens Gallery

In American Moments, Don Olea narrates moments of the U.S. military through his watercolors, to honor and tell the story of those who came before him serving with honor and distinction. As an Airborne Infantry veteran, Olea’s realism in his creative work serves the historical military art genre and shares the story to fellow veterans, family members and all art patrons who view the exhibition at the Customs House Museum.

Jill Mayo: Art Houses

Through January 8th | Harvill Gallery

Papercraft artist, Jill Mayo, shares her 3-dimensional constructed houses, all of which are reflective of the work of famous artists.

Alison Fullerton: FLY GIRLS

Through – January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery

Nashville artist Alison Fullerton creates encaustic wax portraits of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, known as the WASPs. She worked with digital artist Lisa Reed Preston to enhance the images of the pilots from Texas Women’s University WASP archives.

Museum Events

Red Cross Blood Drive

November 1st | 10:00am – 3:00pm | US Bank Dining Room

By Appointment Only

Save lives by giving blood! The Museum and local Red Cross chapter are hosting a blood drive that is open to the public. Call 1.800.RED-CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment.

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

First Thursday Art Walk

November 7th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for November’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00: The Road to the White House with Dr. Michael E. Bednarczukz

November 3tf | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

This November for Sundays at 3:00, elections prompt questions – why do we pick presidents the way we do? And, who’s going to win this fall? Join us for November’s Sundays at 3:00, as Dr. Michael Bednarczuk, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Austin Peay State University, addresses these political questions and helps us understand the structure, conflict, and consequences of our elections.

Register today at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Storytime & Craft: Fall for Allz

November 7yj | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a cozy autumn-themed Storytime & Craft! We’ll be reading When Autumn Falls by Kelli Nidey and A Fall Ball for All by Jamie A. Swenson. After the stories, children will get creative with a hands-on craft, making their very own autumn sunflower to take home. This will be fun and festive, and perfect for families to enjoy the wonders of fall together.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: A Turkey for Dinner

November 21st | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a Thanksgiving-themed Storytime & Craft! We’ll be reading A Turkey for Thanksgiving by Eve Bunting and A Plump and Perky Turkey by Teresa Bateman—two delightful tales full of humor and holiday spirit. After the stories, kids can dive into a fun craft, making a colorful coffee filter turkey to celebrate the season.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

November 5th | All ages, with adult

Free for Museum members; $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for nonmembers

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More

November 5th | 10:30am – 12:15pm| All ages, with adult

$25.00 for the semester

Join us for our two-part class. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class to cover art standards and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

November 17th | 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This November, embrace the autumn spirit by painting a harvest-themed still life. This workshop is FREE and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+. Register Here!

Family Art Saturday: Fall Leaf Mobile; watercolor

November 30th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us at the Museum for a wonderful fall day filled with fun and creativity! This month, families *All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

There are only a few days left to experience the spooky fun of our model train exhibit, where Halloween magic brings the tracks to life with thrilling adventures! But don’t worry—Santa Claus will soon be arriving, and our winter transformation is just around the corner. Our model train exhibit is open daily, so keep an eye out for what surprises might be coming down the tracks!

The Museum Store

25% off ALL food items

Indulge your taste buds!

Visit The Museum Store and stock up on delectable treats during our November sale where all food items are 25% off! These selected items make a perfect gift and are a delightful addition to your pantry. (No other discounts apply)

Offer expires November 30th, 2024. No other discounts apply

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org