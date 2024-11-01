Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce November 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of November.

Wednesday, November 6th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00noon, with guest speaker Sherry Nicholson, Founder/CEO of YAIPAK Outreach at Ajax Distributing Company, Inc., 330 Warfield Boulevard. Lunch will be provided. CYP Is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Saturday, November 9th, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at Austin Peay State University Morgan Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform.

Featuring, Keynote Speaker: Major General Brett G. Sylvia, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. RSVP by November 1st; Cost is $40.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Rooms for Less, 141 Old Trenton Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber and Leadership Clarksville hosted Political forums to educate members and the local community on the platforms of candidates running in the State General and City of Clarksville Elections.

The Political forums are available for viewing to CDE Subscribers on Channel 6 for both cable and streaming and at www.clarksvillechamber.com/politicalforums/. Reminder: November 5th is election day. The Chamber office will be closed Monday, November 11th in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday November 28th-29th for Thanksgiving.