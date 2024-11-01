Tennessee Titans Return Home to Face New England Patriots in Key Matchup at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (1-6) vs. New England Patriots (2-6)

Sunday, November 3rd, 2024 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-6) host the New England Patriots (2-6) this week at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 3rd.

The Patriots are scheduled to make their first visit to Nissan Stadium in the regular season since November 11th, 2018, a game won by the Titans 34-10. The two clubs have met twice since then at Gillette Stadium, including a 20-13 Titans playoff victory on January 4th, 2020. The Patriots also hosted the most recent clash on November 18th, 2021, and won by a final score of 36-13.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti, analyst Mark Schlereth and reporter Jen Hale.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans return to Nissan Stadium to host the Patriots following two consecutive away games and three of their last four contests on the road. Last week they visited Detroit, where they fell by a final score of 52-14.

At Detroit, Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph started his second consecutive game with Will Levis inactive due to a right shoulder injury. Rudolph completed 22 of 38 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions, and he added an 11-yard rushing touchdown. His 266 passing yards ranked fourth in his career.

Rudolph’s primary target was wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley’s 10 receptions tied his career high, and his 143 receiving yards tied for the third-best total of his career. In the first quarter alone, he had six catches for 118 yards, becoming the Titans’ first player with 100 receiving yards in the first quarter since Drew Bennett (124) at Indianapolis on December 5th, 2004.

Rudolph’s touchdown pass was caught by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The five-yard score gave the fifth-year wideout a touchdown grab in three consecutive games.

On defense, the Titans were paced by outside linebacker Arden Key, who recorded a career-high two sacks. Key, who also forced a fumble against the Lions, has three sacks in the past two weeks.

About the New England Patriots

New England is led by head coach Jerod Mayo, who attended the University of Tennessee from 2004 through 2007. He took over the head coaching duties for the Patriots during the 2024 offseason after playing and coaching under previous head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots rookie and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye was the third-overall draft pick in 2024. He has appeared in four games this season with three starts, passing for 564 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Last week against the AFC East rival New York Jets, Maye departed during the second quarter due to a concussion. Jacoby Brissett entered in relief and helped the Patriots to a 25-22 victory. Rhamondre Stevenson’s one-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin.