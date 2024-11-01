APSU Women’s Cross Country Team Finishes 10th, Men Place 12th at ASUN Championships

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Cross Country Championships, Friday, at Cecil Field. The Governors morning was highlighted by Shaye Foster’s time of 18:28.9. The women’s team placed 10th and the men’s team placed 12th.

:We fought hard out there,” said assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “And while we saw some individual successes, we fell short of our team goals. Now, we focus our efforts on finishing the season on a strong note.

Foster led the women for a fifth-straight meet, finishing 38th. She was followed by Sydney Freeman (44th), Savannah Fruth (50th), Ashley Doyle (57th), and Mary Kate French (72nd).

Jackson Fowler led the men, finishing with a time of 26:34.5 and placing 72nd overall. He was followed by Lucas Bales (86th), Jacob Schweigardt (87th), and Richard Lebron (99th).

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross county teams turn their attention to the NCAA South Regional Championship, November 15th, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay cross country teams on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.