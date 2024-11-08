Clarksville’s Haven Pointe Unveiled

Clarksville, TN – April Consulo and her team recently welcomed dozens to a private event at Clarksville’s prestigious new venue for weddings, music, and private events, The Haven Pointe. The venue is nestled just five minutes from downtown in a “Gatlinburg-like setting.”

The guest list for the event included photographers, DJ’s, caterers, wedding planners and more. Consulo wanted to give them a chance to see the facility, and all it has to offer.

Legendary Nashville guitarist Ziggy Zendejas provided the entertainment while guests enjoyed light hors-d’oeuvres and refreshments.

Consulo herself greeted guests and showed them around inside the facility, and the expansive grounds outside. The Haven Pointe is now accepting reservations. Call for a free consultation – 931.218.6368, or go to www.thehavenpointe.com

Photo Gallery