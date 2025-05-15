77.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Shines on Opening Day of ASUN Championships in Jacksonville

Personal Bests Highlight Day One for Austin Peay State University Track and Field at ASUN Outdoor Meet. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its opening day of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships with multiple Governors posting personal bests, Thursday, at Hodges Stadium.

The Govs began the day’s events in the field in the hammer throw with both Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus setting personal bests at 44.21 and 40.58 meters, respectively. Both of their marks surpassed their previous record by over two meters.

Later in the evening, Ja’Kyah Montgomery set a personal best in the high jump with a 1.54-meter leap.

Off to the track, Busiwa Asinga qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 400-meter hurdles, while Shaniya Davis set a personal-best in the event with a time of 1:06.85.

Concluding the day’s events in the 200-meter dash preliminaries, Taylin Segree and and Asinga both qualified for the finals after posting personal bests with a 24.21 and 24.40-second marks. Seven Pettus also tallied a PR in the event with a time of 25.12.

The Governors are back in action tomorrow afternoon with Tucker, Dejesus and Chloe Peterson competing the discus toss.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ postseason stay, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X or Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for the latest news and stories.

