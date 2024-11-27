Austin Peay State University mourns former President Dr. Oscar C. Page

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) community mourns the loss of former president Dr. Oscar C. Page, who died after an extended illness. Page served as APSU’s sixth president from January 1st, 1988, to June 30th, 1994, leading the institution through unprecedented growth and establishing enduring programs for student success.

Page articulated a bold vision for Austin Peay State University as Tennessee’s designated liberal arts institution while strengthening professional programs. Under his leadership, enrollment grew from 5,168 to 8,073, making APSU the fastest-growing university in Tennessee. He increased scholarship funding from $155,104 to $750,000 annually and added three Chairs of Excellence.

“Dr. Page’s legacy at Austin Peay State University extends beyond his presidency,” said Dr. Mike Licari, Austin Peay State University’s current president. “His establishment of the President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP) in 1989 has created generations of leaders impacting their communities. His vision for student success and leadership development remains a cornerstone of our university’s mission.”

Page, who held a Ph.D. in history from the University of Kentucky, demonstrated a commitment to preserving institutional heritage by saving and repurposing Harned Hall. The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center was also established during his tenure. He took a thoughtful approach to state initiatives, ensuring Austin Peay’s liberal arts mission and unique character were protected and enhanced.

Known for his approachable leadership style, Page often shared meals with students in the campus cafe, fostering accessibility and open dialogue. His parting advice emphasized maintaining strong relationships with the campus community and avoiding isolation.

After his February 4th, 1994, announcement that he would lead Austin College in Sherman, Texas, Page hoped his APSU legacy would be remembered as “a time when a strong foundation was laid for future growth, a time when dynamic things were occurring, and we created new opportunities and learning experiences for our students.”

Page and his wife, Anna Laura, had two children, Kristen and Matt, an Austin Peay alumnus.

Page was president of Austin College from 1994 to 2009, earning the Chief Executive Officer Leadership Award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. After retiring, he became a senior consultant with AGB Search, completing over 65 executive searches in higher education.