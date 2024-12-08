Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 8th–12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of rain, cooler temperatures, and a potential for snow flurries as a cold front moves through.

Expect several days of precipitation followed by a stretch of sunshine and chilly nights.

Rain showers are likely later on Sunday afternoon, with increasing clouds and a high near 56°F. Winds from the southwest at 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts will likely remain light, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Showers will continue and become more widespread Sunday night, with a low of around 47°F. South winds remain steady at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall could accumulate between three-quarters and one inch.

There’s a 50% chance of morning showers on Monday, tapering off by noon. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60°F. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph will provide a slight breeze.

Monday night, clouds return, bringing showers likely after midnight. Temperatures will dip to around 45°F, with calm winds shifting to the north-northwest at 5 mph. Precipitation probability is 70%.

Morning showers are likely on Tuesday, with a 70% chance of precipitation. The day will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 52°F. Light north-northwest winds will linger at 5-10 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight Tuesday night, though significant accumulation is not expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a sharp drop in temperatures to around 27°F. Northwest winds will maintain a light breeze at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but temperatures will stay cool with a high near 40°F. West-northwest winds will blow at 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, adding a brisk feel to the air.

Wednesday night will see mostly clear skies and a chilly night, with lows around 23°F. Winds will calm, creating a still and frosty evening.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and a slight warm-up, with a high near 44°F.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of around 27°F will close out the week Thursday night.

Prepare for a rainy start to the week, followed by a cool, dry stretch with sunny skies dominating midweek. Temperatures will dip sharply at night, so bundle up as we transition toward a more winter-like pattern.