APSU Women’s Tennis Set for Sunday Match Against Central Arkansas

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Heads to Bowling Green to take on Central Arkansas. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team takes on Central Arkansas in a Sunday 1:30pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Complex. 

Sunday’s match was originally scheduled to be played at the Governors Tennis Courts, but was moved due to the threat of inclement weather. 

Austin Peay (7-11, 3-3 ASUN) most recently defeated Bellarmine 4-3 in Louisville. Yu-Hua Cheng clinched the match for Austin Peay (7-11, 3-3 ASUN) with her 4-2, 6-1, 6-0 win over Liann Grosso on court six.

Central Arkansas (8-11, 1-4) also took a 4-3 win over Bellarmine, dropping the doubles point but earning four singles wins for the victory. 

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Sugar Bears, with the Govs leading the series, 5-2. The last matchup was a 7-0 Governor win in Conway, Arkansas, on March 28th, 2025. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

