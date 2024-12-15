Clarksville Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Fire Rescue Truck

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is working a non-injury crash on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Pea Ridge Road (Westbound). The crash happened at approximately 9:12am and involved a Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle and a car.

Rescue 9 was responding to a medical emergency call when the crash occurred. There have been no reported injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. No other information is available for release at this time.