Clarksville, TN – These Cranberry Honey Brie Bites offer the perfect combination of sweet, savory, and flaky in every bite. Made with crescent dough squares nestled into a mini muffin tin, the base crisps up golden and buttery, creating a delightful contrast to the creamy brie tucked inside.

Each bite is topped with tangy whole berry cranberry sauce and the crunch of roasted pecans, adding layers of texture and flavor.

Ingredients

1 (8-oz.) tube crescent dough

Cooking spray

All-purpose flour for surface

1 (8-oz.) wheel of brie

1/2 c. whole berry cranberry sauce

1/4 c. chopped roasted unsalted pecans

4 Tablespoons honey

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a mini (24-cup) muffin tin with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll out crescent dough and pinch together the seams. Cut into 24 squares. Place squares into prepared cups.

Cut brie into small pieces and place inside dough—top with a spoonful of cranberry sauce and pecans.

Bake bites until pastry is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Drizzle honey over brie bites.

Tips

You can substitute brie with goat cheese or cream cheese.

You can substitute honey with brown sugar sprinkled before baking.