Austin Peay State University Hosts Tennessee Supreme Court SCALES Program for High School Students

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds of local high school students recently had the chance to watch the Tennessee Supreme Court at Austin Peay State University (APSU) through the Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students (SCALES) program, a nationally recognized model for judicial outreach.

SCALES brings actual court cases to college campuses and has reached over 40,000 students since the Tennessee Supreme Court established the program in 1995. Participants heard oral arguments and met with attorneys and justices to ask questions about the legal process.

“We think this is important because so many students today don’t get the civics education that they used to, and there are particularly few ways to learn about the judiciary,” said Justice Jeff Bivins of the Tennessee Supreme Court. “This is our way to get out there and let them see it firsthand, hear real cases, and learn more about how we work and operate.”

Cases are selected based on their relevance and interest to students and typically include both civil and criminal proceedings.

This year’s docket included:

Teresa Thompson Locke et al. v. Jason D. Aston, M.D. et al. – An appeal to determine whether the plaintiffs in a case of alleged medical malpractice have a “substantial need” to access all surveillance footage collected by the defendants, including footage not intended for use at trial.

State of Tennessee v. Ambreia Washington – An appeal to determine whether the seizure of a handgun from a convicted felon’s car during a single-vehicle accident investigation was permissible under Fourth Amendment exceptions.

“[This is] a great opportunity for everyone to learn about the legal process, the courts, and your role as citizens and Tennesseans,” APSU President Mike Licari said in his remarks to students. “We’re very proud to host everybody and thankful that you’re all here.”

For Justin Falls, a junior at Northeast High School who is interested in becoming a lawyer, the event was a perfect way to learn more about the career field.

“One thing I learned is the difference in how a prosecutor and a defense attorney form their cases,” he said. “That’s very interesting for me and helps me try to decide which one I would rather be. They’re both great fields, and seeing them in action and speaking in front of these justices today was amazing.”

Falls was also among the students who asked questions during a panel with attorneys following their arguments in State of Tennessee v. Ambreia Washington.

“I was very interested in the case from the get-go,” he said. “We had a lawyer come to our class before this and talk to us about the case, asked questions, and even had fun reading and debating different things.”

made sure to pay close attention to the debate strategies on display in the courtroom.

“I liked seeing people’s tactics during debate and how they explained their personal thoughts about the case,” she said. “Seeing how the judicial system works and getting that experience is important, especially if you want to become an attorney or a judge.”

While some attendees saw the experience as a way to prepare for future careers, others appreciated the chance to learn more about the state government.

“It was a great experience to see how things work in the court system,” said Aniyah Randolph, a junior at Northwest High School. “It helps you understand how serious the issues that judges look at are, and the meaning behind the questions they ask.”

Students were also able to sit down with the justices over lunch and learn more about specific cases and the judiciary as a whole.



“We want to show students that we’re regular people and that we’re not up in an ivory tower somewhere,” Bivins said. “One of my favorite parts of this is the ability to just sit down with them, let them ask questions, and see where they’re coming from.”



highlighted APSU's commitment to civic education and community engagement.



“Being involved and knowing about the legal system is very important, especially when you’re younger,” said Shyanne Tandy, a sophomore at Northwest High School. “Once you’re 18 you can get out there and vote, so you want to make sure you know what you stand for. I think this is a great opportunity to get a better understanding of what you believe, and I would encourage anyone to do it.”