Clarksville Police Arrest Nathan Rodriguez in Domestic-Related Homicide on West Creek Drive

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 20-year-old Nathan Rodriguez of Clarksville in connection with the domestic-related shooting that occurred earlier today on West Creek Drive.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident shortly after officers arrived at the scene. He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, no additional information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.