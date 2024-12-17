APSU Men’s Basketball Head to Ohio for Showdown with Bobcats

Austin Peay (4-6) at Ohio (4-6)

Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Athens, OH | Convocation Center

Clarksville, TN – After a brief stop back in Clarksville, it’s back on the road for Austin Peay State University’s basketball team, as it faces Ohio in a Wednesday 6:00pm CT game at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

Austin Peay (4-6) dropped a 65-60 game against Southern Illinois on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, Saturday, but saw the return of both its Preseason All-ASUN selections in Sai Witt and Isaac Haney who had been out for five and three games, respectively.

Witt had his season’s best performance in the return to the hardwood, posting Austin Peay State University’s first double-double of the season in a 25-point, 10-rebound outing against the Salukis. His 25 points are tied for the second-most by a Governor this season, trailing only LJ Thomas’ 29 points at Butler, November 8th.

LJ Thomas continues to pace the Atlantic Sun Conference with 18.1 points per game and has a team-best four 20-point games in nine appearances this season. The Plant City, Florida native is followed in scoring by Witt’s 13.0 points per game and Haney’s 12.0.

Defensively, Anton Brookshire leads the APSU Govs with 12 steals, while JaVar Daniel has blocked a team-best nine shots in eight games.

Austin Peay State University looks to end a four-game losing streak in Wednesday’s tilt against Ohio (4-6). The Governors earned a 71-67 victory against the Bobcats last season (12/22/23) in their second all-time win in the series.

The Bobcats have won three of their last five games after beginning the season 1-4 and have won 11-straight games in Athens dating back to last January.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s 11th game of the regular season takes it to Athens, Ohio for a Wednesday 6:00pm game against the Bobcats.

It is the sixth all-time meeting between the two, with Ohio leading the series, 3-2.

Austin Peay State University defeated Ohio 71-67 in Clarksville last December.

Last time out, Austin Peay State University dropped a 65-60 game against Southern Illinois; however, the game saw the return of both of the APSU Govs’ Preseason All-ASUN selections in Sai Witt and Isaac Haney, who had missed multiple games heading into the outing.

Sai Witt led Austin Peay State University with 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Salukis. It was the first double-double by a Gov since Witt had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the ASUN Championship Game against Stetson last season.

Haney scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in his return.

APSU is 12-23 all-time against the Mid-American Conference.

APSU has utilized eight different starting lineups this season, with each of the last seven games featuring a different opening five on the court.

The Governors are 3-0 this season and 18-4 under head coach Corey Gipson when shooting at least 45% from the floor.

Austin Peay State University also is 3-0 this season and 17-6 under Gipson when shooting 35% from three-point range.



In his head coaching career, Gipson is 23-3 when scoring at least 80 points, including 12-3 while at the helm of his alma mater.

About the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio also enters Wednesday’s game 4-6.

The Bobcats finished last season 20-13 overall and 13-5 in MAC action.

After entering MAC Tournament as the No. 3 seed, the Bobcats fell in the semifinals to would-be MAC Champion, Akron, 65-62.

Ohio has utilized the starting five of Elmore James, AJ Brown, Aidan Hadaway, Jackson Paveletzke, and AJ Clayton across each of its last five games.

All five members of the Bobcats’ recent starting five are averaging at least 10 points per game.

AJ Clayton is averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game and paces the Bobcats with 25 three-pointers and a MAC-best 17 blocks.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the Volunteer State for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Vanderbilt in Nashville. The outing against the Commodores is APSU’s penultimate game of nonconference play, as it then turns its attention to a December 29th 4:00pm game against Brescia in F&M Bank Arena.