APSU Department of Music to Showcase Talent at Choir Fest 2025, April 30th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is presenting Choir Fest on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, at 5:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall.

Hosted by Dr. Korre Foster in collaboration with regional high schools, Choir Fest is a two-part event with evening performances that are free and open to the public. White House High School and Creekwood High School performed on March 26th, and University Heights Academy, Rossview High School, and Northwest High School will perform on April 30th.

“A choral union of over 120 singers creates a powerful and resonant sound that can fill any performance space with breathtaking intensity,” Foster said. “The sheer volume and combination of so many voices produces rich harmonies and a full, unified tone, capable of conveying a wide spectrum of emotions with immense impact on the singers and audience alike.”

In addition to Juniper Thomas, student accompanist, the choirs will be joined by Dr. Michael Chandler on the recorder, Dr. Penelope Shumate (soprano), and Dr. Kristen Sienkiewicz on the French horn.

For more on this production, contact Foster at fosterk@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the APSU Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more. In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.