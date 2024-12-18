18 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Stay Undefeated with 90-75 Victory Over Memphis

Memphis, TN – No. 18/16 Tennessee placed six players in double figures in its first true road game of the season, earning a hard-fought, 90-75 victory over Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday night.

Fifth-year guard Jewel Spear was back in the lineup after a one-game absence due to injury, carding season highs with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists to help her team improve to 9-0. Junior forward Zee Spearman had co-scoring honors and produced her first double-double as a Lady Vol, working the paint with 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Talaysia Cooper added a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double and was joined in the 10-plus scoring club by Tess Darby and Samara Spencer with 12 each, and Ruby Whitehorn with 10.

Tilly Boler tossed in 23 points to pace the Tigers (2-8), while Tanyuel Welch had 16 and Michigan State transfer DeeDee Hagemann poured in 19 in her UM debut. Hagemann, an All-Big Ten selection for the Spartans, was a difference-maker for her new team with 14 points in the first half.

After Memphis got on the scoreboard first, Darby gave the Lady Vols their first lead at 3-2 with 9:18 remaining on a long-range bucket. The Tigers scored back-to-back baskets to grab the lead back, 7-3, before Sara Puckett and Spear evened things at seven with 6:32 to go. After the Tigers reclaimed the lead, a Whitehorn putback pulled her team to within one, 10-9, before UM scored to take a 12-9 edge into the 4:53 media break.

Memphis pushed its lead to six, 15-9, at the 4:02 mark before a Kaniya Boyd putback and Darby three drew their team to within one, 15-14, with 3:05 to go. With 51 seconds to go in the frame, Spear tied it up at 19, converting an old-fashioned three-point play. A three-pointer by Whitehorn propelled her team into the lead, 22-19, and UT maintained a 22-21 advantage heading to the second stanza.

Tennessee grabbed its largest lead at 27-23 to open the second quarter on a Spear three and Spearman layup, forcing a Tigers timeout at the 8:46 mark. Memphis came out of the break fired up, reeling off 11 straight points to seize a seven-point lead, 34-27, with 5:45 to go. The Big Orange whittled the lead to two on a Cooper driving layup with 3:35 remaining, but UM pushed the difference back to six, 41-35, with 2:06 to go. The Lady Vols showed resiliency, putting together a seven-point run on a pair of Spearman buckets sandwiching a Spear three to send Tennessee into the intermission with a 42-41 lead.

The Lady Vols put together a 5-0 burst out of the locker room to extend their run to 14-0 bridging the halves and built their largest lead at eight, 49-41, before a foul call review sent the teams into a media timeout with 8:40 remaining. Memphis scored twice out of the break to pull to within four, but Tennessee used a 9-2 run to build a 58-47 gap by the 4:34 media timeout with threes by Spencer and Darby helping create separation.

A Spearman layup pushed the lead to 13, 60-47, right out of the break and Darby extended it to 12, 63-51, with a dagger beyond the arc with 2:04 to go. Four straight Spearman free throws lifted her team to a 67-52 advantage with 55 seconds on the clock, and Spear sent her squad to the final frame with 69-54 lead via a layup.



Memphis would not go away, scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to eight, 69-62, with 8:19 to go. The Lady Vols, though, steadied themselves with a Spencer three to stem the tide. Back-to-back layups by Cooper and Spearman sent the Big Orange into the 4:14 media break with a 79-66 cushion. The Tigers got as close as 10 down the stretch, but Cooper tallied six points over the final four minutes to enable the Big Orange to start out their three-game road trip with a victory.

Bangin’ On The Boards

The Tennessee Lady Vols posted their second-best rebound total of the season with 53 versus the Tigers. Zee Spearman led the charge with a season-high 12 boards, while Talaysia Cooper followed with 11. The Big Orange combined for a final number of 23 offensive and 30 defensive rebounds.

Tennessee’s highest number of rebounds came against UT-Martin when the squad tallied 54 on November 7th.

Jewel Lets It Loose

Fifth-year guard Jewel Spear returned following a one-game absence to let it fly from the arc, draining a trio of three-pointers and six total field goals. Spear finished with a season-high-tying 18 points, tied her season best with six rebounds and added a season-high four assists.

The Colony, Texas, native logged her fourth double-digit game of the season. Her other 18-point contest came against Samford on November 15th.

Double The Fun

UT Lady Vols Talaysia Cooper and Zee Spearman both compiled a double-double performance during the victory against Memphis. Spearman carded an 18-point contest with 12 rebounds for her first double-double as a Lady Vol and her seventh in her collegiate career. Cooper notched 12 points and 11 boards, carding her second on the season and her career.

Success In The Volunteer State

The Lady Vols now are 266-62-1 all-time vs. four-year college teams from the Volunteer State through the 90-75 victory against Memphis on Wednesday night. The Lady Vols are 3-0 this season after winning at Memphis (December 18th) and beating MTSU (November 12th) and UT Martin (November 7th) at home.

The Big Orange have one in-state battle remaining against Vanderbilt (January 19th). UT went 3-1 in 2023-24 (win vs. Memphis, loss vs. MTSU, wins vs. Vanderbilt and at Vanderbilt). UT has won 22 of 24 over schools from within the state border and 38 of the last 40, with the lone setbacks during that run being a 76-69 loss to Vanderbilt in Knoxville on February 28th, 2019, and a 73-62 loss to Middle Tennessee in Huntsville, Ala., on December 6th, 2023.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team departs after the game for Florida, where they will play in the West Palm Beach Classic this weekend. UT will meet Richmond on Friday at 2:15pm ET and follow with an 11:00am ET tilt on Saturday vs. Tulsa before heading home.

Baller TV will stream both games, and Lady Vol Network stations statewide and UTSports.com will have the radio broadcast.