Clarksville Police Request Assistance in Fraud Investigation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a case of identity theft and fraud that took place on December 16th and 17th, 2024.

A white female, appearing to be in her 40s used a stolen ID and the victim’s account information to withdraw several thousand dollars.

The suspect was last seen driving a white 2025 Toyota Camry with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.