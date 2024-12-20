APSU Women’s Basketball Faces High Point in Final 2024 Road Game, Saturday

Austin Peay (3-9) at High Point (5-7)

Saturday, December 21st, 2024 | 1:00pm CT

High Point, NC | Qubein Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team plays its final road game of 2024 in a 1:00pm CT, game against High Point at the Quebin Center.

The Govs most recently played at California, December 15th, where Sa’Mya Wyatt and Anovia Sheals combined for 26 points.

Wyatt has scored double figures in seven consecutive games and leads the APSU Govs with 12.7 points per game with her 54.9 field-goal percentage.

High Point took a 64-60 victory over Central Florida, Tuesday. Four Panthers saw double-figure scoring, highlighted by a 19-point performance by Neveah Zavala.

The Panthers finished 20-12 overall last season and 14-2 in Big South play. They fell to Presbyterian College, 59-50 in the Big South Semifinals and lost to Virginia, 81-59, in the first round of the WBIT.

This will be the first-ever meeting of the two teams.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is first in the ASUN with 15 blocks and second with 1.67 blocks per game. Her 7.1 rebounds rank fourth.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 54.9 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 12.7 points per game and 54.9 field-goal percentage lead Austin Peay State University.

Foster leads with 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 2.3 assists per game.

Briana Rivera ranks first on the team with 11 three-pointers and an average of 1.2 per game.

Abby Cater’s 1.6 steals per game lead the team.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

About the High Point Panthers

Head Coach: Chelsea Banbury is in her sixth season at High Point and is 96-68 in her time with the Panthers.

2024-25 Record: 5-7

2023-24 Record: 20-12, 14-2 Big South

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for the first time since November 24th for a December 28th for a 4:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena against UT Southern.