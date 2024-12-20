Clarksville Transit Adds Sunday Bus Service to Warming Shelter Amid Freezing Temps

Clarksville, TN – With evening temperatures expected to dive into the 20s over the weekend before Christmas, the Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is adding a Sunday public transportation service tailored specifically to those needing access to a warming shelter.

Traditionally, CTS has not operated on Sundays. This created a challenge for the unhoused members of our community who want to go to the warming shelter at Madison Street United Methodist Church on Sundays.

But now, CTS will add a bus pick-up service at three locations this Sunday afternoon (December 22nd) and deliver passengers to the warming shelter only.

These are the specific pick-up times and locations:

3:00pm – Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

4:00pm – Manna Cafe, 605 Providence Boulevard. (with pick-up on Oak Street)

4:30pm – Kroger, 1489 Madison Street.

This route will only operate on Sunday, December 22nd. Future special routes will be considered and announced as needed through the winter months.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to City Council member Keri Lovato for her vision and leadership in identifying this critical gap in services for our community,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Thanks to her dedication and the collaborative efforts of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services, Clarksville Transit System, and Clarksville-Area Urban Ministries, we are taking meaningful steps to better serve the people of Clarksville. This partnership is a shining example of what we can achieve when we work together for the common good,” Mayor Pitts said.

Along with transportation for those needing access to warming shelters, there is also an urgent need for warming shelter volunteers.

If you and your team are interested in volunteering, or need up-to-date information regarding the warming shelter at Madison Street UMC, visit them on social media: www.facebook.com/clarksvilleurbanministries or www.instagram.com/clarksvilleurbanministries/