Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 21st, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will improve the intersections on SR 112 / SR 76 by grading, draining, and constructing retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 76

Parking garage build.

From December 20th, 2024 until January 1st, 2025, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), the northbound dedicated right lane will be closed for precast erection of garage.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 11:59pm Monday, December 23, 2024, through 11:59pm on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage, and paving.

12/19 – 1/1, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00am – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for pavement markings.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 1:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00am – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 over the Harpeth River for construction activities.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

12/19 – 1/1 (excluding weekends and holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends and holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Davidson County | Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and drainage operations (MM 58 – 67.5).

Nightly, 8:00am – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain, cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

12/19 – 1/1, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly from 7:00am until 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.