Prepare Your Clarksville-Montgomery County Home for Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – As temperatures drop, Clarksville residents are encouraged to take proactive steps to prepare their homes for potential power outages and reduce energy costs this winter. Simple measures can improve energy efficiency while keeping utility bills in check.

Quick Fixes for Immediate Savings

Seal doors and windows: Use weatherstripping or door draft stoppers to block cold air and retain warmth.

Unblock air vents: Ensure furniture and curtains don't obstruct vents. Vent extenders can redirect airflow without rearranging furniture.

Schedule heating maintenance: Annual checkups for furnaces, boilers, or heat pumps can enhance efficiency, catch small issues, and prolong system lifespan.

Bleed radiators: Remove trapped air to optimize heating efficiency and reduce energy costs.

Check chimneys and fireplaces: Service chimneys and close fireplace dampers when not in use. A glass screen can help keep heat indoors.

Energy Conservation and Control Tips

Adjust thermostats: Set temperatures between 68 and 70 degrees when home and lower them at night or when away to save 1–3% annually per degree reduced.

Insulate key areas: Focus on walls, attics, pipes, outlets, utility entry points, and water heaters to retain heat and lower costs.

Change ceiling fan direction: Run fans clockwise in winter to push warm air downward.

Unplug unused electronics: Disconnect devices when not in use, switch to LED bulbs, and consider timers for lights.

Use rugs and curtains: Rugs add insulation, and opening curtains during the day lets in sunlight, while closing them at night retains warmth.

Limit decorative light use: Opt for energy-efficient LED holiday lights and reduce usage to manage energy bills and prevent hazards.

By following these tips, Clarksville residents can stay warm, conserve energy, and prepare for any winter power disruptions.