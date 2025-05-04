Austin Peay State University College of Business Hosts First-Ever Event Celebrating Student Excellence

Clarksville, TN – The

while recognizing excellence across various academic and extracurricular pursuits.

The Night of Honor showcased student excellence through a series of prestigious recognitions, including:

Omicron Delta Epsilon Honor Society – Recognizes high scholastic attainment and honors outstanding achievements in economics.

Logan Jackson

Govs Fund – Recognizes student fund managers and their commitment to managing over $500,000 in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

James Alvis

Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society – Recognizes scholarship and accomplishment among students of business, management, and administration, while promoting aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind.

Kathrine Bailey, Sherry Comperry, Grace Cowan, Daniela Diaz Campos, Kayla Downey, Beverly Dubois, Marleigh Heggie, Juliana Hensley, Logan Jackson, Whitney Joseph, Braden Kaiser, Seth Kerney, Leah Kimble, Pamela Lockhart, Sarabeth Mackens, Nathaniel McCully, Haley Rickard, Khalilah Sanders, Nigella Saunders, Pamela Saxon, Kaira Torres, Lawrence Valdez and Victoria Zook

College Ambassadors – Recognizes student ambassadors for their service in supporting college recruitment and engagement initiatives during the academic year.

Sarah Ahlheit

Daniela Diaz Campos

Landry Hampton

William Martin Jr.

Tiffany Ortiz

High-impact practice – Recognizes participation in two or more high-impact practices such as internships, study abroad, undergraduate research and service-learning coursework.

Whitney Joseph

Financial Executives International (FEI) Award – Recognizes one outstanding finance or accounting student from eight Tennessee universities. During the Night of Honor, the college recognized the following student on their selection by FEI:

Daniela Diaz Campos

Dean’s Circle Award – Recognizes graduating students from each business major who exemplify professionalism and academic excellence.

Charlie Albert – finance

Denise Torrealba Auerbach – management

Spencer Mimms – accounting

Campbell Moore – marketing

Carmen C. Reagan Awards – Recognizes students whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. The award is named after Dr. Carmen Reagan, former dean of the college, community volunteer and philanthropic leader.