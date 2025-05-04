Mike Oliver Launches Campaign for Montgomery County Sheriff

Montgomery County, TN – Mike Oliver, a dedicated public servant with over 32 years of experience in law enforcement, is proud to announce his candidacy for Sheriff of Montgomery County. With a commitment to enhancing community safety, transparency, accountability, and trust, Oliver is eager to bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to the Sheriff’s Office.

Having served in various capacities within the law enforcement community, Oliver has a proven track record of leadership, integrity, and dedication to justice. He has worked tirelessly to build bridges between law enforcement and the community, ensuring that all voices are heard and respected.

“I am thrilled about announcing my candidacy for the Sheriff of Montgomery County in the 2026 election, as we are at a critical juncture in the growth of our community,” said Oliver. “I am running for Sheriff because I believe in the potential of our community to thrive when we work together. I am committed to leading with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast dedication to justice. I vow to serve as an independent leader where we keep politics out of law enforcement. I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election. Together, we can build a safer, more inclusive community for ourselves and future generations. Thank you for your trust and confidence in my leadership. Let us embark on this journey together, united in our vision for a brighter future.”

Successfully executing an effective campaign necessitates resources, dedication, and hard work. The Mike Oliver for Sheriff Campaign is currently in the process of seeking financial contributions and volunteer support to ensure a successful campaign for Sheriff. Campaign initiatives, outreach efforts, and essential community programs will be directly funded by donations. Every contribution, regardless of its amount, will have a substantial impact.

To donate, request a yard sign, learn more about my platform, or volunteer, please visit www.mikeoliverforsheriff.com.

Stay informed – follow us on social media: www.facebook.com/MikeOliverforSheriff

By working together, we can accomplish extraordinary things and establish a community that is more unified, resilient, and more secure than it has ever been. We are grateful for your consideration and commitment.