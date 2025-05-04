54.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 4, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigating Death After Welfare Check Call
News

Clarksville Police Investigating Death After Welfare Check Call

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 11:13am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a welfare check on Daniel Street near Laurent Lane, following a 911 call reporting a body found in the wooded area.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel located an individual who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Special Operations Homicide Unit have responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This remains an ongoing investigation. No further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Missed Opportunities Cost Nashville Sounds in Series Finale Defeat at Gwinnett Stripers, 5-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information