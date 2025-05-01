Clarksville Police Department to Host Memorial Ceremony Honoring Fallen Officers May 16th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will host the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday, May 16th, 2025, beginning at 10:00am. The ceremony will be held outside the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters, located at 135 Commerce Street, in front of the Clarksville Protector statue.

Please note: There is no inclement weather plan for this event. Should the weather not cooperate, the ceremony will regrettably be canceled.

This event is held in conjunction with National Police Week, which is observed this year from Sunday, May 11th, through Saturday, May 17th, 2025, to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the United States. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there were 165 line-of-duty deaths (LODD) in 2024.

National Police Week traces its origins to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Each year, officers from around the world travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in events that pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As part of this observance, the Clarksville Police Department will honor the memory of the following law enforcement personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty:

“Cowboy” Kermit Leonard Nipple – Died August 9th, 1945: Officer Nipple was killed when a wall collapsed while he was investigating a fire at the Clarksville Laundry on 3rd Street. He was 35 years old and had served for 3 years. He was the first Clarksville officer killed in the line of duty.

Kenneth Browning – Died February 13th, 1974: Officer Browning was shot and killed while responding to a call about an armed suspect on Madison Street. He was 38 years old with 4 years of service.

Police Service Dog – KING – Died May 22nd, 1978: K-9 King was killed while protecting his handler, Officer Ralph Prost, during a search for burglary suspects in the New Providence area.

Aaron Douglas Glenn – Died November 19th, 1983: Officer Glenn succumbed to injuries from a motorcycle crash sustained while responding to a domestic disturbance on November 5th. He was 32 years old and had served 10 years.

David Scott – Died June 7th, 2002: Field Training Officer Scott died during a pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Parkway. He was 42 years old and had served for 8 years.

Yamil Baez-Santiago – Died June 7th, 2002: Officer Baez-Santiago also lost his life during the same pursuit. He was 23 years old and had been with the department for six months.

Deputy David “Bubba” Johnson – Died January 12th, 2014: Deputy Johnson, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a vehicle crash while on duty. He had previously served with the Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County EMS, with a total of 27 years in public service. He was 52 years old.

The Clarksville Police Department invites the community to join in this solemn occasion to remember and honor all law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting others.