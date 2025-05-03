Crowds Flock to Hilltop Supermarket for Record-Breaking 2025 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off Kickoff

Clarksville, TN – Hilltop Supermarket fired up the grills and kicked off the 2025 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off on Friday evening with record-breaking crowds, mouthwatering food, and lively entertainment—despite earlier rain that threatened to dampen the festivities.

The skies cleared just in time, ushering in cool, comfortable weather and what turned out to be the largest turnout in the event’s history. From 5:00pm to 9:00pm, the atmosphere buzzed with energy as families, friends, and food lovers gathered for a celebration of local flavor and community spirit.

“We’re just really thankful the weather cleared up in time for the event,” said Mike Jackson with Hilltop Supermarket. “I can only imagine how many more people might have come out if it hadn’t rained earlier.”

Setting the tone for the evening were The Back Lot Pickers, a crowd-favorite local band whose mix of bluegrass and classic tunes had toes tapping and spirits high. Their performance added a perfect soundtrack to an evening filled with sizzling barbecue and friendly conversation.

“The Back Lot Pickers, Lucian and his father, Donald, have a great following, and we’re proud to have them perform here,” said Cody Jackson of Hilltop Supermarket. “They definitely played a big role in drawing the crowd tonight. I want to think the food helped too!”

Food was plentiful, and no one went hungry. Visitors lined up for barbecue sandwiches, full racks of ribs, meat by the pound, and traditional Southern sides like coleslaw and potato salad. Dessert lovers were treated to cupcakes, while refreshing drinks kept everyone cool.

A new highlight this year was the People’s Choice Hot Wing Competition, which quickly became a fan favorite. BBQ teams served up their best hot wing recipes as attendees sampled each and cast their votes for the top contender. The competition was fierce, and the crowd’s enthusiasm was electric as people debated favorites and returned for a second taste.

When the votes were tallied, Dim Smoking Boys emerged victorious, claiming the $100.00 cash prize. Killer Bees took second place, and Big James Kitchen rounded out the top three with a strong third-place showing.

“We’ve had a fantastic turnout tonight, and I truly appreciate everyone who came out and helped make this event such a success,” Cody Jackson said. “This event is all about bringing the community together, and it’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying it.”

Cody Jackson continued, “I also want to thank our sponsors—this event wouldn’t be possible without them. Hilltop doesn’t do this alone; it’s a team effort every year, and we’re grateful for the support that helps make it happen.”

With Friday’s festivities setting the bar high, anticipation is building for Saturday’s main event—the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. Starting at 10:00am, teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, and even as far away as Alabama will compete for trophies and cash prizes, with winners announced around 2:00pm.

What began as a local tribute has grown into a regional celebration of barbecue excellence, bringing people together for great food, great music, and great memories. And if Friday night is any indication, Saturday promises to be another unforgettable day at Hilltop Supermarket.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.