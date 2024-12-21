33.9 F
Beachaven Downtown Hosts “Christmas Cookie Bites & Flights” with Chef Robin Reeves, Sunday

Beachaven DowntownClarksville, TN – Indulge in the spirit of the holidays — while supporting your favorite local winery and live theatre — with an exquisite cookie and wine pairing experience! 

Savannah-based Chef Robin Reeves will host “Christmas Cookie Bites & Flights” across the street at Beachaven Downtown on Sunday, December 22nd at 5:00pm.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Chef Robin Reeves is the owner of Mason Jar Money Premium Seasonings in Savannah, GA.  Learn more about Robin and his company at masonjarmoney.com — and join him at Beachaven Downtown for an evening filled with the finest wines, delectable bites and heartwarming cheer!

Tickets are $62.50, and seating is limited. Guests must be 21 or older (IDs will be checked upon arrival). Beachaven Downtown is located at 101 Franklin Street.

About Beachaven Downtown

Located on the corner of First and Franklin, Beachaven Downtown offers a relaxed environment for those that like the walkability and convenience to other local restaurants, shops and craft beverages. Our downtown location invites guest to sit down and enjoy a flight, glass or bottle of any of our award winning wines.

Beachaven Downtown is located at 101 Franklin Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

 

